Lashing out at the Bihar government for being unable to maintain law and order in the state amidst the backdrop of Agnipath protests, Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP and former Bihar BJP President Gopal Narayan Singh on Sunday said that students of Bihar will be most benefitted from the Agnipath scheme.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 14:21 IST
BJP's Gopal Narayan Singh hails Agnipath scheme, lashes out at Bihar govt for 'failing' to control law and order amid protests
Lashing out at the Bihar government for being unable to maintain law and order in the state amidst the backdrop of Agnipath protests, Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP and former Bihar BJP President Gopal Narayan Singh on Sunday said that students of Bihar will be most benefitted from the Agnipath scheme. He said that the Bihar government failed to maintain law and order in the state in view of the recent Bihar protests. He termed it 'a big failure' of the intelligence agencies.

Speaking to ANI today on these developments, Singh said, "The criminal act of deliberately setting fire to properties is wrong. It cannot be supported. The students of Bihar are going to benefit the most from the Agnipath scheme. They are capable and will get maximum jobs in this sphere." Without naming (JDU), with whom BJP has a coalition in the Bihar government, Singh slammed and said, "Why does a regional party expect the central government to provide explanations on every issue? Why is the state government not explaining to the youths (about the scheme)? The youths of Bihar go to other states to seek jobs. Is it not the Bihar government's responsibility to create and provide jobs in the state?"

BJP Upper House MP further said, "On earlier occasions as well, questions have been raised regarding the law and order situation in Bihar that is till date very bad. Other parties have also raised concerns by saying this. It looks like a perpetual problem." "It is fact that the Bihar government is not able to give proper employment to the people of Bihar. Why we are not discussing this? The government running in Bihar for over 20 years must calculate how much employment has it generated in the state," he said.

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal on Saturday said that there is nothing wrong in opposing the state government. "Targeting people at the behest of being in power, and torching offices of a particular party with police acting as mere spectators is wrong. What isn't happening in India is happening in Bihar. I oppose it," he said.

JDU National President Ranjiv Ranjan alias Lallan Singh reacted to the state BJP President and said, "Instead of clearing doubts on Agnipath scheme, BJP is accusing administration. Nitish Kumar is capable of handling administration. Morale lessons by BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal are not needed. Such a reaction shows that he's not stable." Massive protests have been reported in Bihar, where an angry mob set fire to dozens of trains, and damaged public properties across several cities and towns, prompting the police to suspend internet services in nearly a third of the state.

The top cop in the state, however, said that a "perception" was being created that the police has failed to take timely action to control the protests in Bihar, one of the worst-hit by Agnipath protests. "This is your perception," Director General of Police (DGP) SK Singhal said when asked about the police's failure to control the violence. (ANI)

