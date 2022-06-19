PM Modi calls on President Kovind
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
The details of the meeting were not known immediately.
"Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.
Kovind's term as the president ends on July 24.
