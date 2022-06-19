Left Menu

Now we know what BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidaar' campaign meant: Cong's dig at Vijayvargiya's remarks

The Congress on Sunday took a dig at the BJP over its leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's remarks suggesting that he will give priority to 'agniveers' for security jobs at his party's office, saying now ''we know'' what the BJP really meant when it launched the 'Main Bhi Chowkidaar' campaign in 2019.

Amid protests over the Agnipath scheme for recruitment into the armed forces, BJP general secretary Vijayvargiya said if he has to hire the services of professionals to arrange security at the party office, he would give priority to those who have served as Agniveer soldiers.

Tagging the screenshot of a media report on Vijayvargiya's remarks, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, ''Now we know what the BJP really meant when they launched the campaign in 2019, 'Main Bhi Chowkidaar'...'' On its official Twitter handle, the Madhya Congress said, ''BJP general secretary insulting soldiers. Agniveer will become a watchman outside the BJP office. Mr. Modi, this was the mentality we were afraid of - shameless government.'' Earlier, in another tweet, Ramesh took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Agnipath scheme, posting five mantras of 'Modi path'.

He said the angry farmers and angry soldiers had become India's new identity.

Ramesh also said the government first announces a measure and then gets into a huddle to resolve issues arising out of it.

He also accused the government of selling the country's prized possessions.

