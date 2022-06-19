BJP leader warns of opposition's vested interest in opposing Agnipath, calls on youngsters to understand scheme

Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu co in-charge P Sudhakar Reddy on Sunday cleared his stance on the recently launched 'Agnipath scheme' and warned the youngsters against the opposition's foul play. "Agnipath is a very good scheme. But unfortunately the Congress party, left parties and other opposition parties especially TRS are jealous and with vested interest with a political gain to tarnish the image of PM Modi led NDA Government," Reddy told ANI.

He also highlighted that the opposition was spreading misinformation about the schemeand said that the agitations against the scheme are nothing but diversions for public to put the national herald case under the sheets. "They are planting misinformation which is very unfortunate. Even during the Telangana movement, rails were not burnt. The opposition is unable to digest the image of Narendra Modi and to divert the National herald case of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, they are resorting to these politics," he added.

He also jibed at Telangana Rashtra Samithi(TRS) and demanded for a detailed enquiry on violent incidents around the scheme. "TRS failed at all fronts in Telangana and they want to divert the attention of public. We demand the central government and state government police to have a detailed enquiry with sitting judge on secunderabad incident of firing and to know who is the conspirator.

His remarks came in wake of the protests that erupted in various parts of the country against the new recruitment scheme in the Armed Forces. The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

Agnipath allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The Agnipath Scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces. According to the latest announcement by the Ministry, the upper age limit for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) - inclusive of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Security Guard (NSG) and Special Protection Group (SPG) - will stand at 26 years.Meanwhile, the first batch of Agniveers will avail a further relaxation of 5 years beyond the upper age limit of 23, taking it to 28 years. (ANI)

