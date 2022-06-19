Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Key quotes as Macron set to lose absolute majority in parliament

President Emmanuel Macron was on course to lose his absolute majority in the French parliament after Sunday's election, first projections showed, an outcome which would constrain his ability to push through his reformist agenda. It's a big breakthrough." ALFONSO RODRIGUEZ, MACRON VOTER "We would have liked things to go differently, to have a big majority to defend Emmanuel Macron’s agenda." (Editing by Richard Lough)

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-06-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 23:55 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Key quotes as Macron set to lose absolute majority in parliament
  • Country:
  • France

President Emmanuel Macron was on course to lose his absolute majority in the French parliament after Sunday's election, first projections showed, an outcome which would constrain his ability to push through his reformist agenda. Here are quotes from senior political officials, analysts and voters:

GABRIEL ATTAL, BUDGET MINISTER: "It's less than what we hoped for. The French have not given us an absolute majority. It's an unprecedented situation that will require us to overcome our divisions."

JORDAN BARDELLA, INTERIM HEAD OF THE FAR-RIGHT RASSEMBLEMENT NATIONAL: "It's Emmanuel Macron's own arrogance, his own contempt for the French people and his own impotence on security and purchasing power that has made him a minority president. It's a big breakthrough."

ALFONSO RODRIGUEZ, MACRON VOTER "We would have liked things to go differently, to have a big majority to defend Emmanuel Macron’s agenda."

(Editing by Richard Lough)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locally transmitted cases; N.Korea reports 19,310 new fever cases amid COVID-19 outbreak - KCNA and more

Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locall...

 Global
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
There can't be 'double standards' on 'religiophobia', combating it should not be 'selective exercise': India at UN

There can't be 'double standards' on 'religiophobia', combating it should no...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022