Legal Battle Intensifies Over Anthropic's Pentagon Blacklisting

A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., upheld the Pentagon's decision to blacklist Anthropic, a tech firm, citing national security concerns. The move is considered a victory for the Trump administration following a contrasting judgment in a connected lawsuit.

The dispute arises from claims that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth exceeded his authority by labeling Anthropic a supply-chain risk, thereby preventing it from securing Pentagon contracts and potentially leading to wider blacklisting.

Anthropic's resistance to allowing its AI, Claude, to be used for military applications due to ethical concerns has led to the legal row, with the company arguing against violations of its constitutional rights. The conflicting judicial outcomes underscore the tension about AI's role in national security.