Left Menu

Cong holds protest in Delhi against Agnipath scheme, questioning of Rahul Gandhi by ED

It later relaxed the upper age limit for this years recruitment to 23.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 14:23 IST
Cong holds protest in Delhi against Agnipath scheme, questioning of Rahul Gandhi by ED
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Scores of senior Congress leaders and workers held a protest at Jantar Mantar here against the Centre's Agnipath defense recruitment scheme and the questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party's leader in the Lok Sabha Adir Ranjan Chowdhury, senior leaders Sachin Pilot, Salman Khurshid, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal took part in the protest, who saw the participation of over 500 people. Another protest was held by workers of the Indian Youth Congress at Connaught Place here over the twin issues which threw traffic out of gear in areas surrounding the market.

Gandhi on Monday appeared before the ED for the fourth day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case. Protests have erupted in various parts of the country after the Centre unveiled the Agnipath scheme last Tuesday to recruit youngsters aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years in the army, navy, and air force, largely on a four-year contractual basis. It later relaxed the upper age limit for this year's recruitment to 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation pre-T cell therapy

Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation p...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022