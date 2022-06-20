Left Menu

Maha MLC polls: 3 ailing MLAs reach Vidhan Bhavan to cast vote

The opposition BJP in the state has nominated five candidates.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 14:42 IST
Maha MLC polls: 3 ailing MLAs reach Vidhan Bhavan to cast vote
  • Country:
  • India

Two BJP MLAs, who are suffering from serious ailments, were taken inside the Legislature complex here on Monday in wheelchairs to cast their votes for the elections to 10 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

One of the ailing MLAs, Mukta Tilak, arrived in a car at the Vidhan building here after travelling from Pune. She was then taken inside the Legislature complex in a wheel-chair to cast her ballot.

Another BJP legislator Laxman Jagtap, who has been bed-ridden for a long time, arrived at the Vidhan Bhavan from Pune in an ambulance.

He was also taken in a wheelchair to the central hall of the Vidhan Bhavan building to cast his vote.

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena MLA Shankarrao Gadakh, who is suffering from a leg injury, went inside the Legislature complex with the help of some of his associates, to exercise his franchise.

The polling process commenced at 9 am on Monday in the Legislature complex and will end at 4 pm. The results will be declared in the evening.

A total of 11 candidates are in the fray for the 10 seats, with the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress fielding two candidates each. The opposition BJP in the state has nominated five candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation pre-T cell therapy

Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation p...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022