Maha MLC polls: 3 ailing MLAs reach Vidhan Bhavan to cast vote

Two BJP MLAs, who are suffering from serious ailments, were taken inside the Legislature complex here on Monday in wheelchairs to cast their votes for the elections to 10 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

One of the ailing MLAs, Mukta Tilak, arrived in a car at the Vidhan building here after travelling from Pune. She was then taken inside the Legislature complex in a wheel-chair to cast her ballot.

Another BJP legislator Laxman Jagtap, who has been bed-ridden for a long time, arrived at the Vidhan Bhavan from Pune in an ambulance.

He was also taken in a wheelchair to the central hall of the Vidhan Bhavan building to cast his vote.

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena MLA Shankarrao Gadakh, who is suffering from a leg injury, went inside the Legislature complex with the help of some of his associates, to exercise his franchise.

The polling process commenced at 9 am on Monday in the Legislature complex and will end at 4 pm. The results will be declared in the evening.

A total of 11 candidates are in the fray for the 10 seats, with the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress fielding two candidates each. The opposition BJP in the state has nominated five candidates.

