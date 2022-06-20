10 lakh jobs promise, Agnipath scheme are betrayal of youth: AAP leader Siddhesh Bhagat

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made false promises to fool youth of the country as it was unable to address the most pressing issue facing them: unemployment. National Vice-President of the party's Youth Wing, Siddhesh Bhagat, called the two recent announcements by the Modi Government, i.e. 10 lakh Central government vacancies to be filled in 18 months, and the Agnipath scheme of short-term recruitment in the defence forces, as a massive fraud and a betrayal of the youth of the country.

"Regarding the promise of 10 lakh jobs, Modiji has suddenly remembered unemployed youth because the 2024 elections are approaching. The party which promised to create two crore jobs a year before previous elections is trying to distract from its dismal failure with such empty promises," said Bhagat. "We want to warn the youth that this too is just another election Jumla, as the 18-month deadline to fill these vacancies promised by the Government falls just before the Lok Sabha polls. Youth of Goa have already suffered the consequences of believing false promises of jobs by Pramod Sawant, and should now teach this party a lesson in the upcoming panchayat and Lok Sabha polls", he added.

While appealing for protests to be peaceful and non-violent, Bhagat said the Agnipath scheme has destroyed the aspiration of youth who dreamed of serving the nation through its armed forces. "Many youths make a conscious and important decision to dedicate, and if required even sacrifice, their life for the security of the country, and in turn a grateful nation ensures job security and financial security to the soldier and his family for this commitment. By removing all such benefits and security in the Agnipath scheme, the BJP has diminished and belittled the commitment of our soldiers," Bhagat alleged.

There will be no pension, canteen or any other benefits, and Agniveers will not even get the honour of martyr status if he loses his life during the 4-year service. Even the so-called exit package of Rs. 11 lakh will be funded in part by deducting an amount of 30 pc of his own salary every month. This is nothing but a fraud and a mockery of the patriotism and dedication of our soldiers," he alleged. (ANI)

