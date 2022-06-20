West Bengal Assembly passes Taxation Tribunal (Amendment) Bill

The Bengal Assembly on Monday passed the West Bengal Taxation Tribunal (Amendment) Bill, 2022 regarding the appointment of chairman and members of the tribunal.

The Amendment bill will allow the state government instead of the Governor to appoint the chairman and members of the West Bengal Taxation Tribunal in consultation with the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. The amendment to the bill will primarily harmonise and expedite the procedure for appointment of the chairman and other members as the tribunal remains non-functional for a considerable period due to long pendency of vacancy.

According to state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, the West Bengal Taxation Tribunal Act, 1987 was amended also to expand the scope of selection of Technical Members since the existing criteria for eligibility for the appointment of Technical Member is restrictive and enough applications are not available for selections.

At the beginning of the discussion on the Bill, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari drew the attention of the Speaker and said that many issues of the bill are currently under consideration so it should not be discussed.

Adhikari's claims were dismissed by Bhattacharya and Speaker Biman Banerjee following which BJP members staged a walkout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)