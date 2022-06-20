Left Menu

West Bengal Assembly passes Taxation Tribunal (Amendment) Bill

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-06-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 23:43 IST
West Bengal Assembly passes Taxation Tribunal (Amendment) Bill
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengal Assembly on Monday passed the West Bengal Taxation Tribunal (Amendment) Bill, 2022 regarding the appointment of chairman and members of the tribunal.

The Amendment bill will allow the state government instead of the Governor to appoint the chairman and members of the West Bengal Taxation Tribunal in consultation with the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. The amendment to the bill will primarily harmonise and expedite the procedure for appointment of the chairman and other members as the tribunal remains non-functional for a considerable period due to long pendency of vacancy.

According to state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, the West Bengal Taxation Tribunal Act, 1987 was amended also to expand the scope of selection of Technical Members since the existing criteria for eligibility for the appointment of Technical Member is restrictive and enough applications are not available for selections.

At the beginning of the discussion on the Bill, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari drew the attention of the Speaker and said that many issues of the bill are currently under consideration so it should not be discussed.

Adhikari's claims were dismissed by Bhattacharya and Speaker Biman Banerjee following which BJP members staged a walkout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
3
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
4
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine president expects Russia attacks to intensify with EU summit this week

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine president expects Russia attacks to intensify with EU summi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022