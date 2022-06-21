Shiv Sena likely to skip opposition meet to decide Prez candidate
- Country:
- India
Battling a crisis in the Maharashtra government, the Shiv Sena leaders are likely to skip the opposition parties meeting on Tuesday to finalize their joint candidate for the Presidential election.
Senior party leader Sanjay Raut was scheduled to attend the meeting convened by Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, but ''he has cancelled his visit to Delhi,'' a party functionary said.
The Maharashtra government is facing a crisis after senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde went incommunicado with 10 party MLAs in tow.
Shinde is learnt to be in Gujarat's Surat, apparently upset with being sidelined by the party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Objectionable post on Sharad Pawar: Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale moves HC against FIR
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi over presidential election.
AAP's Sanjay Singh meets Sharad Pawar to discuss Presidential poll: sources
Ahead of Oppn leaders' meet, Mamata calls on Sharad Pawar at his Delhi residence
NCP leader Sharad Pawar said no to being opposition parties' nominee for presidential polls, other names under consideration: Sitaram Yechury.