Eknath Shinde sacked as Shiv Sena group leader in Maha Assembly: Sanjay Raut

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 15:47 IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said Eknath Shinde has been removed as the party's group leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
He has been replaced with Ajay Choudhury, Raut told reporters.
"Shinde has been replaced as the group leader of the Shiv Sena in the Maharashtra Assembly," Raut said.
After the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi suffered a setback in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls on Monday, Shinde went incommunicado. He is camping at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat city along with some party MLAs.
