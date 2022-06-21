Cong leaders stage Satyagraha against Rahul's questioning, 'misuse' of central agencies

The Congress on Tuesday staged a Satyagraha at the party headquarters here alleging ''misuse'' of the Enforcement Directorate and ''harassment'' of party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned by the probe agency for the fifth day in the National Herald money laundering case.

The protesting leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, later announced a march to Jantar Mantar here, but the police prevented them for lack of permission. Several Congress workers and MPs were detained, including Benny Benhanan, Anto Anthony, Deepak Baij, Saptagiri Ulaka, Gaurav Gogoi, Ranjeet Ranjan, Amee Yajnik, Santhokh Singh, K Suresh, Chella Kumar, Kuldeep Rai Sharma and Mohd Zawaid, besides former minister Bhakta Charan Das, Chhattisgarh minister Amarjeet Bhagat and ex-MP Kamal Kishore Commando.

The police said the Congress leaders were given permission to stage protest at Jantar Mantar, but they were not allowed to take out a march.

Baghel, along with supporters, sat on the road outside the Congress office, while Gehlot dubbed the BJP leaders ''fascists'' masquerading as believers of democracy to befool people.

''They (BJP leaders) are fascists and have worn the mask of democracy. They are trying to pit one community against the other and are breaking the social fabric,'' Gehlot said, exhorting party workers to continue with their Satyagraha against the government's ''atrocities''.

''The Enforcement Directorate (ED) allowed Rahul Gandhi to leave their office around 12.45 am. We have seen for the first time that the ED is behaving like this with our national president which is condemnable. The democracy is in danger. ED, IT and CBI are being misused and the judiciary is under pressure,'' the Rajasthan chief minister said.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said, ''The BJP is in a rage and has therefore put ED in a cage. This is the most blatant example of retribution of reprisal of revenge against the one man who stood for everything which is wrong with the BJP and that man’s name is Rahul Gandhi.'' This is nothing but political reattributed vendetta, he alleged, adding that if the ED asks each question 10 times in different ways, even then this questioning process cannot take more than one day. ''We are today in the fifth day and it will be roughly around 52 to 55 hours by the time Gandhi will be allowed to go out. How can you ask five simple questions after seven years for 55 hours?'' Singhvi said.

Questioning the ED, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said according to Centre, the Agnipath scheme has been brought in favour of youths and to give them employment. ''But if the youths are not able to understand the scheme, then how can we comprehend that whatever you have done is in their favour? Earlier, the farmers were affected (due to three farm laws) and now their sons and daughters (because of Agnipath scheme),'' he said. The police also put up barricades around the All India Congress Committee office, but the angry protesters broke some barriers.

The Congress workers also raised slogans against 'Agnipath', saying it was only a ploy to divert the attention from the government's failures and that the scheme would thrust the youth towards darkness.

The party leaders had on Monday met President Ram Nath Kovind and submitted a complaint alleging that the police were harassing the party MPs and probe agencies were being misused. PTI NIT/SKC SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)