Rajinder Nagar bypoll: Congress candidate holds door-to-door meetings, padayatras

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 19:49 IST
Congress candidate for the Rajinder Nagar Assembly by-election Prem Lata held door-to-door meetings and padayatras and promised voters to ''tackle water crisis'' in the area as a priority on the last day of campaigning on Tuesday.

Lata appealed to the voters of Rajinder Nagar to vote for her and claimed that she has been getting overwhelming support from the youth and women in the area.

''The voters of Rajinder Nagar have been suffering due to the betrayal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP as the governments led by these parties ignored the constituency, even when people were battling with severe water shortage,'' Lata alleged.

She said that former AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, who was also the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, was ''busy serving the interest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal'' and ''neglected'' the water-related problems in the area.

''I am a local political worker who understands the problems of the area. As a Municipal Councillor, my focus was to solve the basic problems of the area with regular interaction with the common people,'' she said.

Speaking about the Agnipath scheme, Lata said that the Congress has always voiced its concern on the rising unemployment issue. She alleged that the central and Delhi governments ''deliberately refused'' to fill thousands of vacancies in various government departments.

The voting for bypoll will take place on June 23. Result of the election will be declared after counting of votes on June 26.

The seat had fallen vacant after Chadha was elected to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

