AICC asks Guj Congress MLAs to reach Delhi on June 22

Amid protests against Rahul Gandhis questioning by the Enforcement Directorate ED and the Centres Agnipath scheme, the AICC has asked MLAs of Congress from Gujarat to travel to Delhi on Wednesday, a party leader said on Tuesday.We have been asked by the AICC to reach Delhi by Wednesday morning.

Amid protests against Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme, the AICC has asked MLAs of Congress from Gujarat to travel to Delhi on Wednesday, a party leader said on Tuesday.

''We have been asked by the AICC to reach Delhi by Wednesday morning. We will be given the information regarding the programme tomorrow morning,'' said Congress MLA and deputy leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, Shailesh Parmar.

He said most of the party's 64 MLAs will reach Delhi and join the programme as directed by the party's central leadership. The Congress has been staging protests in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi facing the Enforcement Directorate's quizzing in connection with a money-laundering case. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the ED on June 23.

Congress has accused the Centre of targeting Opposition leaders by misusing the investigative agencies and has termed the entire action political vendetta.

