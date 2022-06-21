Left Menu

Barbados' prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Sanjuan | Updated: 21-06-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 21:41 IST
Barbados' prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an official statement.

Mottley's office said Monday that the leader of the eastern Caribbean island has a mild case and will remain at home, adding that she is fully vaccinated.

Mottley was sworn in for a second term in January after her party held a snap general election after the country cut ties ties with Queen Elizabeth II late last year.

Mottley was elected prime minister in 2018 and became the island's first female leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022