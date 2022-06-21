I am confident Droupadi Murmu will be a great President: PM Modi

Soon after Droupadi Murmu was named the BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed confidence that she will be a ''great President'' and said the former Jharkhand governor's understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit the country.

BJP president J P Nadda announced the candidature of Murmu, a party leader from Odisha, at a press conference following a meeting of the party's parliamentary board, which included Prime Minister Modi and other senior leaders.

''Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised,'' Modi said on Twitter.

She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure, he said.

''I am confident she will be a great President of our nation,'' Modi said.

Millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardships, derive great strength from the life of Droupadi Murmu, the prime minister said.

''Her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit our country,'' Modi said.

Murmu (64), a former Jharkhand governor, will be the first person from Odisha and the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post if she is elected, a strong possibility as numbers are stacked in favour of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The Opposition had earlier in the day announced Yashwant Sinha as its joint candidate for the post. The poll is slated for July 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)