White House: U.S. Congress would need to take action on gas tax holiday
The White House said the U.S. Congress would need to take action after President Joe Biden on Monday said he is looking to make a decision on pausing the federal gas tax by the end of the week.
"I don't have anything to lay out on any outreach that we have done to Congress," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday.
