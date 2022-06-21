Left Menu

White House: U.S. Congress would need to take action on gas tax holiday

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 23:09 IST
White House: U.S. Congress would need to take action on gas tax holiday
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House said the U.S. Congress would need to take action after President Joe Biden on Monday said he is looking to make a decision on pausing the federal gas tax by the end of the week.

"I don't have anything to lay out on any outreach that we have done to Congress," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022