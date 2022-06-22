Left Menu

Naveen Jindal visits temple in UP’s Mathura, says his intention wasn’t to hurt religious sentiments of people

Expelled BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal, along with his family, visited Banke Bihari temple here on Tuesday.Speaking to reporters over his controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, Jindal said his intention was not to insult or hurt the religious sentiments of people of any religion.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 22-06-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 00:17 IST
Naveen Jindal visits temple in UP’s Mathura, says his intention wasn’t to hurt religious sentiments of people
  • Country:
  • India

Expelled BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal, along with his family, visited Banke Bihari temple here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters over his controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, Jindal said his intention was not to insult or hurt the religious sentiments of people of any religion. He said he is now getting life threats from different parts of the world and as a result, his family has moved out of Delhi.

''I would pray to (Banke) Bihari jee that there should be peace in the country. My statement was taken out of context. My intention was never to insult or hurt the religious sentiments of people of any religion,'' he said.

''The way people use foul language for our gods and goddesses, I had only questioned such people. My aim was not to hurt anybody's religious sentiments. We believe in 'sarva dharm sambhaav','' Jindal said.

To a question on his security, he said, ''I have come at the feet of Banke Bihari Maharaj. What can be greater security than this? I have informed the Delhi Police about the threats and it is doing its job.'' The BJP on June 5 had expelled Jindal, who was the party’s Delhi unit media head, after his controversial remarks against the Prophet. BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was suspended for similar remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022