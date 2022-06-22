Left Menu

Biden expected to call on Wednesday for suspending the federal gas tax, source says

U.s. President Joe Biden is expected on Wednesday to call for temporarily suspending the 18.4-cents a gallon federal tax on gasoline, a source briefed on the plan told Reuters on Tuesday. Biden disclosed Monday he was considering whether to call for a pause in the tax, as the United States struggles to tackle soaring gasoline prices and inflation.

Biden disclosed Monday he was considering whether to call for a pause in the tax, as the United States struggles to tackle soaring gasoline prices and inflation. A gas tax holiday faces significant opposition in Congress, including among many Democrats. The plan was reported earlier by Punchbowl News. The White House declined to comment.

