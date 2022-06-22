Left Menu

Maha: Security stepped up at Aurangabad houses of two rebel Shiv Sena ministers

Police stepped up security at the residences of Shiv Sena ministers Abdul Sattar and Sandipan Bhumre in Maharashtras Aurangabad city who are camping with their party colleague and rebel leader Eknath Shinde in Guwahati, in view of a protest held on Wednesday.

Maha: Security stepped up at Aurangabad houses of two rebel Shiv Sena ministers
Police stepped up security at the residences of Shiv Sena ministers Abdul Sattar and Sandipan Bhumre in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city who are camping with their party colleague and rebel leader Eknath Shinde in Guwahati, in view of a protest held on Wednesday. The MLA from the Sillod constituency, Abdul Sattar, is a Minister of State for Revenue in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. Bhumre, the MLA from the Paithan constituency, holds the EGS portfolio. Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena workers staged a protest in Kranti Chowk area of the city demanding action against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camping in Guwahati.

''Considering the situation, we have increased security at the residences of Bhumre and Sattar,'' a senior police officer told PTI. At least five MLAs from the Aurangabad district are camping with Shinde in Guwahati.

Shiv Sena spokesperson and MLC Ambadas Danve said people have faith in the leadership of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

''We stand with Uddhav Thackeray. We are against those who leave the party,'' he said at the spot of the agitation held at Kranti Chowk in Aurangabad city.

A woman Sena worker demanded that Thackeray sack rebels from the party.

