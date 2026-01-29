BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top business stories at 2120 hrs: DEL149 BIZ-LDALL SURVEY **** India to retain fastest growing economy tag with 6.8-7.2 pc expansion next fiscal: Eco Survey New Delhi: India's economy is projected to grow by 6.8-7.2 per cent in the fiscal year starting April, the government's pre-Budget Economic Survey said on Thursday, reaffirming the country's status as the world's fastest-growing major economy despite trade risks and global volatility clouding the outlook. **** DEL118 BIZ-SURVEY-CEA-GROWTH **** India's potential growth rate can jump to 7.5% in next few years: CEA New Delhi: India's potential growth rate can jump to 7.5 per cent in the next few years if the country puts emphasis on bolstering manufacturing, exports and process reforms, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Thursday. **** DEL98 BIZ-SURVEY-LD HIGHLIGHTS **** HIGHLIGHTS OF ECONOMIC SURVEY 2025-26 New Delhi: Following are highlights of the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Thursday. **** DCM137 BIZ-RESULTS-ITC **** ITC Q3 net profit marginally up at Rs 5,018 cr New Delhi: Diversified conglomerate ITC on Thursday reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,018 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025. DEL153 BIZ-LD RUPEE **** Rupee settles closes at all-time low at 91.99 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee settled at its all-time closing low at 91.99 against the US dollar, amid selling pressure from foreign funds and risk-off sentiment in global markets. **** DEL146 BIZ-BULLION-2NDLD PRICE **** Silver crosses Rs 4 lakh/kg mark in Delhi; gold hits new record of Rs 1.83 lakh/10g New Delhi: Silver prices on Thursday breached the Rs 4 lakh per kilogram-mark in the national capital, while gold touched a fresh record high of Rs 1.83 lakh per 10 grams, tracking a sharp rally in global markets amid rising geopolitical and economic uncertainty. **** DEL105 BIZ-LD-STOCKS **** Stock markets advance for 3rd day; Sensex rises 221 pts, L&T major driver Mumbai: Rising for the third consecutive day, benchmark stock index Sensex advanced 221 points and Nifty settled above 25,400 on Thursday following a rally in Larsen & Toubro and the Economic Survey projecting the GDP growth of 6.8-7.2 per cent for the next fiscal. **** DCM148 BIZ-SURVEY-DELOITTE **** Growth target of 6.8-7.2% for FY27 highly achievable; US FTA delay key risk: Deloitte New Delhi: While the Economic Survey's GDP growth projection of 6.8-7.2 per cent for FY27 is highly achievable given India's resilience, the pace of finalising a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the US remains a critical risk factor that could derail growth, says Deloitte India Economist Rumki Majumdar. ****

