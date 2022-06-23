LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Thousands march in Ecuador after clashes

The latest in Latin American politics today:

Thousands march in Quito after Ecuador protest violence QUITO - Thousands of indigenous protesters marched peacefully through Ecuador's capital Quito on Wednesday to demand President Guillermo Lasso address price rises which have ignited 10 days of demonstrations across the country.

The demonstration followed violent clashes between soldiers and demonstrators on Tuesday night in Puyo, an Amazonian city, where a protester died after being hit in the head by a police cannister, human rights groups said. The demonstrations - longer-lasting and larger than marches over fuel prices in October last year - are testing Lasso's ability to restart the country's economy.

New 'pink tide' gains pace as Colombia shifts left - for now MEXICO CITY/BOGOTA/SAO PAULO - Latin America's new "pink tide" is gaining momentum after Colombia elected its first leftist leader Gustavo Petro, with Brazil expected to elect a leftist in October.

But the new pink tide is starkly different from the region's cohesive shift left in the early 2000s. Peru's Pedro Castillo, for example, has swung to the center since entering office last year, while Chile's Gabriel Boric has looked to moderate his economic agenda. And the tide could turn again soon too, with center-left Argentine President Alberto Fernandez under pressure ahead of 2023 elections, Castillo fighting off impeachment attempts and Boric's popularity waning.

Mexico's ruling party targets opposition's logo MEXICO CITY - A bill introduced in Congress by Mexico's ruling Morena party seeks to outlaw the use of Mexico's flag or its colors to promote a brand, goods, or services.

If successful, Mexico's opposition faction, the once-dominant Institutional Revolutionary Party, would have to change its logo, which resembles the Mexican flag. Emmanuel Reyes, a Morena congressman, argued that "parties that are close to extinction and ready to be left in history's dustbin ... don't deserve nor should bear any symbol of those they of course don't represent," El Universal reported.

Colombia's Petro, Venezuela's Maduro discuss border BOGOTA - Colombia's President-elect Gustavo Petro and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro both said they had spoken about reopening the shared border of the two countries.

The border has been partially closed in recent years amid bilateral tensions and COVID and is currently largely open only to pedestrian traffic. Petro promised during his campaign to reopen trade between the neighboring countries and provide consular services for Colombians in Venezuela.

Chile's Codelco workers begin strike over Ventanas closure SANTIAGO - Workers at Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, went on strike to protest the closure of a smelter located in an area with high levels of contamination.

Some 50,000 workers will strike, including direct employees and contractors, according to a statement. Codelco's board of directors approved the closure of the Ventanas smelter last week, and the decision was later backed by Chilean President Gabriel Boric.

Former Brazil minister arrested for alleged corruption SAO PAULO - Brazil's former Education Minister Milton Ribeiro has been arrested by the federal police on corruption charges, President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed, saying the former aide will answer for his actions if he has done anything wrong.

"If he is innocent, no problem. If he is guilty, he will pay," Bolsonaro said in an interview with local news outlet Radio Itatiaia. Bolsonaro says next CEO will overhaul Petrobras management

SAO PAULO - Bolsonaro has said that Caio Paes de Andrade, his pick to become the next chief executive of oil producer Petrobras', will revamp the company's management when he takes over. "Obviously, he (Andrade) is going to change his directors and these new ones will give the company a new dynamic, they will study the fuel pricing policy issue," Bolsonaro said. (Compiled by Steven Grattan, Isabel Woodford and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Richard Pullin)

