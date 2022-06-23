Left Menu

U.S. to offer 300,000 work visas for Mexicans, Central Americans - Mexican official

The United States will announce an offer of 300,000 work visas to Mexicans and Central Americans when the Mexican president visits Washington next month, Mexico's interior minister said Wednesday. Media reported parts of his speech. "The American government agreed to first grant 300,000 temporary work visas, 150,000 of which will be for Mexicans or foreigners who are in Mexico today waiting for the possibility of migrating north," Lopez said.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 23-06-2022 07:45 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 07:45 IST
U.S. to offer 300,000 work visas for Mexicans, Central Americans - Mexican official
  • Country:
  • Mexico

The United States will announce an offer of 300,000 work visas to Mexicans and Central Americans when the Mexican president visits Washington next month, Mexico's interior minister said Wednesday. "Every day we're talking with the American government," Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez said in a speech while on a visit to the border town of Tijuana, where he met business leaders. Media reported parts of his speech.

"The American government agreed to first grant 300,000 temporary work visas, 150,000 of which will be for Mexicans or foreigners who are in Mexico today waiting for the possibility of migrating north," Lopez said. The other 150,000 would be split proportionally among Central American nations, Lopez said.

A spokesperson at the U.S. embassy in Mexico did not immediately respond to a request for comment. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is set to meet his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, in Washington in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022