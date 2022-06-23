Left Menu

Jharkhand: 29.13 pc turnout till 11 AM in Mandar assembly by-poll

We are also getting information from zonal magistrates, he said.Voting is taking place in 433 polling stations, with 141 booths having been declared hyper-sensitive, 218 as sensitive, and 55 as vulnerable.Over 3.54 lakh voters, including 1.75 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election to decide the electoral fate of 14 candidates in the fray.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-06-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 12:00 IST
Jharkhand: 29.13 pc turnout till 11 AM in Mandar assembly by-poll
  • Country:
  • India

Altogether 29.13 per cent of 3.54 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 11 AM on Thursday in the by-election to Mandar assembly seat in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, an election official said.

Polling began at 7 AM amid tight security arrangements and it will continue till 4 PM. Voting is underway peacefully and no untoward incident has been reported so far, Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar.

''We are monitoring the situation. CCTV cameras have been installed, besides webcasting facilities in sensitive booths. We are also getting information from zonal magistrates,'' he said.

Voting is taking place in 433 polling stations, with 141 booths having been declared hyper-sensitive, 218 as sensitive, and 55 as vulnerable.

Over 3.54 lakh voters, including 1.75 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election to decide the electoral fate of 14 candidates in the fray. The votes will be counted on June 26.

More than 3,000 security personnel, including Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP), CRPF, and SSB, have been deployed.

The by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of Bandhu Tirkey as an MLA in the wake of his conviction in a corruption case.

Congress has fielded Bandhu's daughter, Shilpa Neha Tirkey, as the common candidate of the JMM-led alliance, while BJP has nominated former legislator Gangotri Kujur from the seat.

An independent candidate Dev Kumar Dhan, with backing from Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), is also in the fray.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted, ''Voting for Mandar assembly by-election is going on today. This is the fourth bypoll the state is witnessing in 2.5 years. I am sure that the people of Mandar will give priority to public welfare by defeating lies and arrogance in this by-election. The ideology of Jharkhandi and Jharkhandiyat will be further strengthened.'' BJP national vice-president and former chief minister Raghubar Das in a Twitter post said, ''There is a by-election to the Mandar assembly seat today. I appeal to all the voters of Mander to vote against familyism and corruption in large numbers and help win the BJP's development and good governance.'' PTI SAN ACD ACD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022