K'taka CM in Delhi for Murmu nomination, says no plan to discuss cabinet rejig with BJP top brass

I will return tomorrow after filing the nominations for the presidential election, he added.Bommai will be one of the proposers for the NDA candidate.Reacting to Forest Minister Umesh Kattis statement on creating a separate north Karnataka, the chief minister said there is no proposal or thinking at the government level on this issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 21:58 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who arrived here on Thursday, said he has no plans to meet the top BJP leadership during the trip to discuss the long-pending cabinet rejig in the state.

The chief minister reached here to be present during the filing of nominations by BJP presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

''I came to Delhi for the presidential elections. I will return after the nominations are filed tomorrow. This time, there are no plans to meet the party top leaders and discuss the cabinet expansion,'' Bommai told reporters.

The party leaders are busy with the presidential elections. It has been an usual affair to see media reports about the possible cabinet expansion whenever the CM visits the national capital, he said.

''I am not meeting anyone this time. I will return tomorrow after filing the nominations for the presidential election,'' he added.

Bommai will be one of the proposers for the NDA candidate.

Reacting to Forest Minister Umesh Katti's statement on creating a separate north Karnataka, the chief minister said there is no proposal or thinking at the government level on this issue. ''Katti had made such statements earlier also. He himself should reply to this question. However, there is no such proposal before the government,'' he said.

