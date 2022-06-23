K'taka CM in Delhi for Murmu nomination, says no plan to discuss cabinet rejig with BJP top brass
I will return tomorrow after filing the nominations for the presidential election, he added.Bommai will be one of the proposers for the NDA candidate.Reacting to Forest Minister Umesh Kattis statement on creating a separate north Karnataka, the chief minister said there is no proposal or thinking at the government level on this issue.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who arrived here on Thursday, said he has no plans to meet the top BJP leadership during the trip to discuss the long-pending cabinet rejig in the state.
The chief minister reached here to be present during the filing of nominations by BJP presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Friday.
''I came to Delhi for the presidential elections. I will return after the nominations are filed tomorrow. This time, there are no plans to meet the party top leaders and discuss the cabinet expansion,'' Bommai told reporters.
The party leaders are busy with the presidential elections. It has been an usual affair to see media reports about the possible cabinet expansion whenever the CM visits the national capital, he said.
''I am not meeting anyone this time. I will return tomorrow after filing the nominations for the presidential election,'' he added.
Bommai will be one of the proposers for the NDA candidate.
Reacting to Forest Minister Umesh Katti's statement on creating a separate north Karnataka, the chief minister said there is no proposal or thinking at the government level on this issue. ''Katti had made such statements earlier also. He himself should reply to this question. However, there is no such proposal before the government,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Droupadi Murmu
- Delhi
- Forest
- Karnataka
- Umesh Katti
- Katti
- Basavaraj Bommai
- Bommai
- north Karnataka
ALSO READ
When are you starting goshalas? HC asks Karnataka govt
Decide on impact of Hubballi-Ankola rail line on forests, wildlife in 10 weeks: Karnataka HC tells NWB
Will respond promptly & correctly to TN's opposition to discuss Mekedatu project, says Karnataka CM
HC indicates Karnataka Lokayukta appointment under active consideration
Sharma, Saurabh script historic win for UP vs Karnataka