Fresh tussle erupts between Delhi CM, LG: Sources

A new conflict has erupted between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, sources informed on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 12:14 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A new conflict has erupted between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, sources informed on Friday. According to the sources, the LG has withheld some files of the Chief Minister for three weeks, which were necessary for his Singapore visit.

Kejriwal was to speak about the Delhi model at the World Cities Summit, which is scheduled to be held in Singapore from July 31 to August 3. "High Commissioner of Singapore Simon Wang had invited CM Kejriwal recently. The file related to which was withheld by the LG House for the last three weeks. Usually, the files related to the Chief Minister's visits are sent back to the Delhi government in 1 to 2 days, it has been kept on hold for three weeks," sources said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

