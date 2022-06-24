Left Menu

Two pro-BJP independent MLAs demand removal of Maha Assembly Dy Speaker

I am not sure the demand of these independents can stand in the court. The post of the state assembly speaker has been lying vacant since February 2021 when Congress leader Nana Patole was appointed as the partys state unit chief. Zirwal has approved the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary in place of Eknath Shinde.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 16:15 IST
Two pro-BJP independent legislators in Maharashtra on Friday objected to Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal's approval to the appointment of Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary as the party's new group leader in the House.

Independent legislators - Yogesh Baldi and Vinod Agrawal - have made this demand.

Speaking to reporters here, Baldi said, ''The deputy speaker cannot take such a decision as it is the prerogative of the assembly speaker. We will soon initiate legal steps regarding the same.'' However, former principal secretary to Vidhan Bhavan, Dr Anant Kalse, said, ''Article 180 of the Constitution has clearly stated that the deputy speaker of the legislative assembly can take decisions if the post of the speaker is vacant. I am not sure the demand of these independents can stand in the court.'' The post of the state assembly speaker has been lying vacant since February 2021 when Congress leader Nana Patole was appointed as the party's state unit chief. Zirwal has approved the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary in place of Eknath Shinde.

