Youth organisation demands rollback of Agnipath

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 21:04 IST
A youth organisation on Friday demanded the complete rollback of the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, claiming that that Agniveers will run short of employment opportunities after their four-year tenure with the armed forces.

Anupam, national president of 'Yuva Halla Bol', said several organisations are currently promising jobs to Agniveers after their tenure in the armed forces, but claimed none of the offers would eventually materialise.

''The Agnipath scheme is not only anti-youth, but also anti-army, and not in the interest of national security. With Agnipath, the government has even cancelled the ongoing army recruitment that has been pending for years,'' he alleged.

National General Secretary of the organisation Rajat Yadav said lakhs of youth are in ''severe depression'' due to the cancellation of ongoing recruitment.

Meanwhile, a global survey stated that Indians are perturbed about joblessness while people abroad are concerned about rising inflation.

According to Ipsos' survey report for June, the other issues that bother Indians are financial and political corruption, poverty and social inequality, climate change, crime and violence, inflation and COVID-19.

The survey titled 'What Worries the World', however, showed that worries notwithstanding, India continues to be the second-most optimistic market among 27 countries, with three in four urban citizens believing that India is moving in the right direction.

Saudi Arabia emerged the most upbeat market with at least 96 per cent voters showing confidence about the country's prospects while Peru’s voters were most apprehensive with only eight per cent showing confidence about the country's growth.

''Unemployment is definitely a major issue that has not only emerged at the top now but has been surfacing time and again on 'What Worries the World' monthly survey,'' Ipsos India CEO Amit Adarkar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

