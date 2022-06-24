Left Menu

Rampur bypolls: SP candidate seeks fair counting

Samajwadi Party candidate from the Rampur Lok Sabha seat Asim Raja on Friday demanded fair counting of votes, which is scheduled to be held on June 26. Fair counting of votes will take place, Sharma said.

PTI | Rampur | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:10 IST
Samajwadi Party candidate from the Rampur Lok Sabha seat Asim Raja on Friday demanded fair counting of votes, which is scheduled to be held on June 26. The bypolls to the constituency were held on Thursday as the seat was vacated by senior party leader Azam Khan following his election to the state assembly earlier this year.

''The counting should be fair and round-wise announcements of the counting should be done,'' Raja told reporters here. Rampur's Deputy District Election Officer Vaibhav Sharma told PTI that the votes will be counted as per guidelines and instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) under the supervision of three observers appointed by the poll panel. ''Fair counting of votes will take place,'' Sharma said.

