Hindu outfit seeks demolition of roadside 'mazars' in Mathura

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Friday demanded demolition of all roadside mazars in Mathura, a senior office-bearer of the organisation said. It was alleged in the memorandum that innocent Hindus are cheated at these mazars through occult practices.The administration has been requested to take speedy action in this regard, the officials of the organisation said.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:23 IST
The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Friday demanded demolition of all roadside 'mazars' in Mathura, a senior office-bearer of the organisation said. ''A memorandum in this regard addressed to the district magistrate has been submitted to the district administration,'' said Dinesh Sharma, national treasurer of the Mahasabha. He said the mazars have become a source of accidents as most of these are on the roadside, adding that it is virtually an encroachment. As per orders of the UP chief minister, every illegal construction deserves demolition, the national office-bearer leading a delegation said. It was alleged in the memorandum that innocent Hindus are cheated at these mazars through occult practices.

The administration has been requested to take speedy action in this regard, the officials of the organisation said.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

