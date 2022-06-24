UP minister Nand Gopal Gupta undergoes operation successfully

Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' underwent an operation successfully on Friday for an ailment but will stay at the hospital for observation, his office said.

The cabinet minister (48) was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) here on Thursday, Gupta's office said in a statement on his health update.

''Due to all your prayers and best wishes, the operation was completed successfully. Will now be in PGI under the supervision of doctors. Continuously receiving your best wishes via Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook and Messages,'' Gupta, the MLA from Prayagraj (South) tweeted in Hindi.

While the ailment was not disclosed neither the duration for which he would stay at PGI, his office said the minister had several visitors, including BJP office-bearers and supporters, at the hospital on Thursday and Friday.

Besides Industrial Development, he also holds portfolios of Export Promotion, NRI, Investment Promotion in the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government. PTI KIS TIR TIR

