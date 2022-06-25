Left Menu

Maha legislature secretary asks rebel MLAs to submit replies by Monday to Sena's plea seeking their disqualification

In your defence of the summons, you need to submit your written response before 5.30 pm on June 27 Monday supported by all the necessary documents.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 19:00 IST
Maha legislature secretary asks rebel MLAs to submit replies by Monday to Sena's plea seeking their disqualification
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra legislature secretariat on Saturday issued `summons' to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs including senior minister Eknath Shinde, seeking written replies by the evening of June 27 to the complaints seeking their disqualification.

Signed by Rajendra Bhagwat, principal secretary of the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, the summons were sent to all 16 MLAs named by the Shiv Sena's chief whip, Sunil Prabhu, in a letter.

Prabhu had earlier asked the rebel MLAs of the Shinde faction, who are camping in Guwahati, to attend a party meeting here on Wednesday but none of them turned up.

Subsequently, the Sena submitted two letters to the legislature secretariat, seeking disqualification of 16 MLAs including Shinde.

The summons issued by Bhagwat on Saturday said that Prabhu had submitted a letter to deputy speaker of the Assembly Narhari Zirwal seeking their disqualification under The Members of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on ground of Defection) Rules, 1986. “In your defence of the summons, you need to submit your written response before 5.30 pm on June 27 (Monday) supported by all the necessary documents. If the written response to the summons is not submitted in given period, it would be considered as you have no say over it. The office will initiate necessary action based on the complaint filed by Prabhu against you,” the letter said. The Shinde group, which claims to have the support of more than two-thirds of Sena MLAs, has announced that Prabhu has been replaced as party whip by Bharat Gogawale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022