Left Menu

Rebel Maha ministers to lose their posts `in 24 hours': Sanjay Raut

They have taken the wrong path and will lose their posts in 24 hours, he said.Other ministers in the rebel camp are Shambhuraj Desai, Abdul Sattar and Bachchu Kadu.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 19:22 IST
Rebel Maha ministers to lose their posts `in 24 hours': Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that the rebel Maharashtra ministers in the Eknath Shinde camp will lose their posts ''in 24 hours.'' Earlier in the day, the party's national executive authorised Sena president and state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebel MLAs led by Shinde, a senior cabinet minister.

Talking to a Marathi news channel in the evening, Raut said ''the process of their removal is on.'' ''Ministers like Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre were considered to be loyal Shiv Sena workers who were made cabinet ministers by Uddhav Thackeray....the party has given them enough. They have taken the wrong path and will lose their posts in 24 hours,'' he said.

Other ministers in the rebel camp are Shambhuraj Desai, Abdul Sattar and Bachchu Kadu. Kadu heads the Prahar Janshakti Party which is part of the Sena-led ruling alliance. Raut also claimed that when the Sena had an alliance with the BJP and had asked that the post of chief minister be rotated between the two parties, Thackeray had Shinde in mind for the top post.

The two allies fell out over the sharing of the CM's post after the 2019 elections, following which the Sena joined hands with Congress and NCP.

Raut, meanwhile, also said that half of the rebels have nothing to do with Hindutva as they claim, but they are facing Enforcement Directorate's probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022