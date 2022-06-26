Left Menu

France's Macron seeks to name new government in early July

The president rejected Borne’s offer to resign Tuesday, in the wake of a stinging election defeat last week in which he lost his absolute majority in parliament. Macron has not renounced his planned pension reform, which he said will entail “working longer as all our neighbors do,” according to the interview.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2022 02:13 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 02:08 IST
France's Macron seeks to name new government in early July
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron seeks to name a new government in early July, possibly including members from outside his political party, according to an interview with AFP.

Macron has asked Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to propose a new "government of action" at the end of next week and confirmed his confidence in Borne over the long term, AFP said in a Twitter post. The president rejected Borne's offer to resign Tuesday, in the wake of a stinging election defeat last week in which he lost his absolute majority in parliament.

Macron has not renounced his planned pension reform, which he said will entail "working longer as all our neighbors do," according to the interview. Another reform will be focused on "full employment."

Under pressure to build compromises, Macron has sought to reach out to political opponents, asking them to come up with ideas for the fragmented parliament to legislate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
2
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global
3
NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

 Global
4
Google doodle celebrates Slovenia Statehood Day 2022!

Google doodle celebrates Slovenia Statehood Day 2022!

 Slovenia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022