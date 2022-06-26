Bypolls: SP candidate leading in Rampur, BJP ahead in Azamgarh
The Samajwadi Party candidate was leading in the Rampur Lok Sabha seat while the BJP nominee was ahead in Azamgarh, counting for which began Sunday morning.
According to available trends, SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja is leading by over 767 votes in Rampur while BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' is leading by a margin of 2,117 votes from BSP's Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali.
The SP's Dharmendra Yadav is at the third spot.
