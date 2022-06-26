Left Menu

U.S. confident Nato's strategy document will be "strong" on China - official

26-06-2022
The U.S. is confident that NATO's new strategy document will include "strong" language on China, a White House official said on Sunday, adding that negotiations on how to refer to Beijing were still underway. The military alliance is at work preparing a new strategic concept - a strategy document setting out its aims and values - which is due to be unveiled at a summit in Madrid next week.

"They touched on China, which ... is going to be a broad theme for this trip," the official said after a meeting between President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven rich democracies in Germany. "The President expressed his trust in Chancellor Scholz and really there was very broad alignment on all of the issues that they discussed and all of the common challenges that our countries are working on together," the White House official said.

Asked if Washington was pressing Germany to increase its security assistance to Ukraine, the official said Biden had expressed appreciation for what Germany had already committed to doing, including plans to send the additional MLRS systems.

