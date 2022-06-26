Emergency a 'black spot' on India's vibrant democracy: PM Modi in Germany
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the emergency imposed 47 years ago is a black spot on Indias vibrant democracy as he praised the countrys democratic values.Addressing the Indian diaspora during a massive event at the Audi Dome indoor arena here, he said that democracy is in the DNA of every Indian.Forty-seven years ago, an attempt was made to hold that democracy hostage and crush it.
Addressing the Indian diaspora during a massive event at the Audi Dome indoor arena here, he said that democracy is in the DNA of every Indian.
“Forty-seven years ago, an attempt was made to hold that democracy hostage and crush it. Emergency is a black spot on India's vibrant democracy,” Modi, who is visiting Germany to attend the G7 Summit, said, targeting the Congress Party.
“We Indians feel proud of our democracy wherever we live. Every Indian can say with pride that India is the mother of democracy,” Modi said.
Emergency was announced in the country on June 25, 1975 when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister, and was lifted on March 21, 1977.
