Nagpur Congress protests against Agnipath scheme

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-06-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 15:16 IST
Congress workers on Monday held protests in various parts of Nagpur against the Centre's new Agnipath military recruitment scheme.

The protesters against the scheme, which stipulates a four-year-tenure for recruits and discharge without pension, included workers of affiliated units like the Youth Congress, NSUI, Seva Dal and Mahila Congress.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past eight years has arbitrarily imposed several such schemes on the people and put them in distress. We also know who is behind the current instability (Shiv Sena rebellion) in Maharashtra,'' the Congress' city unit chief Vikas Thakre said.

The Agnipath scheme is not in the interest of the youth or defence forces and must be rolled back, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

