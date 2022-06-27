Agnipath row paralyses both Houses on day 2 of monsoon session in Bihar

Both Houses of the legislature in Bihar were paralysed on Monday, the second day of the brief monsoon session, when an obstreperous opposition demanded the withdrawal of Agnipath and shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inveighing against his government for bringing in the scheme.

The assembly was adjourned till Tuesday at about 3 P.M. by Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, whose repeated attempts to cajole the RJD-led opposition proved to be of no avail.

The proceedings were adjourned, for the first time, within half an hour of commencement at 11 A.M. and when the House reassembled at 2 P.M. after lunch, another adjournment was ordered by the Speaker who asked members of all parties to see him in his chamber for discussions.

However, within a few minutes of resumption of proceedings at 2.45 P.M., the Speaker sensed that the opposition members were in no mood to relent and adjourned the House till Tuesday.

RJD chief whip Lalit Yadav and Congress legislative party leader Ajeet Sharma had moved separate adjournment motions, both seeking a withdrawal of the contentious scheme of recruitment in the armed forces which provides for retirement after four years of service without pensions.

Slogans against the NDA government at the Centre, including the Prime Minister, drew sharp reactions from the treasury benches, especially members of the BJP.

Strong displeasure was expressed by Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad who was aghast at slogans belittling the Prime Minister.

Ministers of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which has been sceptical of the new scheme and sympathetic towards those opposing it, were also of the view that since the matter had national implications, it would not be proper to hold a discussion on the same inside the House.

Statements to this effect were made on the floor of the House by Vijay Kumar Sinha and Shrawan Kumar, the ministers for parliamentary affairs and rural development respectively.

The Speaker was also visibly miffed at the recalcitrant opposition members, whom he reprimanded for raising an issue that fell outside the purview of the House and shouting slogans against the Prime Minister.

"Nothing will be recorded in the proceedings. Your adjournment motion could have been taken up for consideration at noon, the assigned hour, but the House was not allowed to run", the Speaker remarked sullenly.

The Speaker, known for his penchant for sensitizing schoolchildren about the functioning of the legislature, was repeatedly seen pleading with folded hands "students from Buxar have come. They are watching us. Please do not create such a scene".

Meanwhile, similar uproarious scenes over Agnipath were witnessed in the legislative council despite an assurance to opposition members by Acting Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh that the matter will be referred to the business advisory committee of the House.

Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, who is the leader of the opposition in the Upper House, stood outside the Vidhan Parishad along with members of her RJD, before the commencement of proceedings, carrying placards and raising slogans.

"The scheme should be withdrawn and all the police cases lodged against protesting youths should be taken back. The government has been accusing us of fomenting trouble. Do they think the public is so stupid that it cannot think for itself? You cannot chop off the tongues of those who raise their voice", she told reporters.

JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar told reporters after proceedings were stalled for the day, "I wonder what went wrong with the opposition that it did not allow the House to function in the post-lunch session. They seemed okay with the Acting Chairman's assurance. They are wasting precious time".

