If Ukraine loses, all democracies lose, Italian PM tells G7

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 16:29 IST
Mario Draghi Image Credit: Flickr
The G7 countries are united with Ukraine because a defeat in its war against Russia would be a defeat for all democracies, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told leaders on Monday during a session with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"We are united with Ukraine, because if Ukraine loses, all democracies lose. If Ukraine loses, it will be harder to argue that democracy is an effective model of government," Draghi was quoted as saying in comments sent by his office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

