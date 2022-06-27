Left Menu

J-K Cong hold protests demanding roll-back of Agnipath scheme

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-06-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 17:56 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Congress here on Monday held protests against the 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme, demanding the central government to roll back it immediately and stop ''playing with the future'' of the youth.

The Congress leaders and activists observed a ''peaceful Satyagraha'' in all assembly constituencies across the country on Monday to demand a withdrawal of the new scheme.

They blamed the BJP-led central government for deceiving the youth while claiming the new military recruitment scheme has lowered the prestige of the armed forces too.

Led by J&K Congress chief and former minister Gulam Ahmed Mir, hundreds of party workers, including dozen former ministers and legislators sat on the protest dharna in the Tawi Bridge area here.

Carrying placards in support of the policy's roll-back, the protestors raised anti-government slogans.

They opposed ''dictatorial policies of BJP'' besides highlighting other anti-youth, anti-farmers, and anti-labor policies of the saffron party and the J&K administration, a senior Congress leader said. ''We have held Satyagraha here to stand by the youth of this country and in support of the immediate roll-back of the policy'', Mir told reporters here.

He said the youth of this country has been ''deceived by the BJP-led central government.'' Congress held anti-Agnipath protests in various districts and towns of Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, who led another protest in Sunderbani, lashed out at the BJP for ''its failures on all fronts especially in giving employment and controlling prices''.

The BJP had promised two crore jobs annually and one rank one pension but it betrayed the youth and imposed huge taxes on the common man, he alleged. He opposed heavy taxes and power tariff hikes in rural India amidst ''unprecedented price rise.'' He asked the people to oppose the wrong policies of the government.

