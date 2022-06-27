Cong vote share increased in Tripura bypolls; BJP unleashing violence on our workers: Adhir

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is here along with two other senior leaders, said on Monday that the ruling BJP in Tripura has “unleashed violence” on his party’s offices and workers, since the announcement of by-election results in four constituencies.

In the just-concluded by-poll to four seats of Tripura, the Congress clinched one seat while the saffron brigade bagged three constituencies with a comfortable majority.

Chowdhury, during a press meet, said the vote share of the Congress has increased from less than two per cent to 20 per cent in the by-election, and that did not go down well with the BJP.

The BJP secured 44.90 per cent of the votes and the TMC's tally stood at 2.85 per cent. According to Congress workers, many of them were assaulted here, outside Congress Bhavan, and other parts of the state on Sunday, with some having sustained injuries. The party claimed that BJP-backed goons had orchestrated the attacks.

''Modiji’s dream of Congress-mukt Bharat got severely dented in Tripura with the electors reposing faith in the Congress. The ruling party had to bypass Election Commission (EC) guidelines to ensure victory of Chief Minister Manik Saha,'' he told reporters at Congress Bhavan.

He, however, did not elaborate on his allegation of EC norm violation.

Chowdhury, the Congress leader in Lok Sabha, accompanied by party MPs Naseer Hussain and Gaurav Gogoi, arrived here during the day to assess the prevailing law and order situation in the wake of the attacks. The high-powered delegation also met Chief Minister Manik Saha in his office.

“I asked the chief minister why attacks were carried out on Congress Bhavan. Why were our workers targeted? Saha replied everything was not in his hand!'' the Cong leader maintained.

Chowdhury, later in the day, paid a visit to GBP hospital here, where Congress worker, Rony Miah, was undergoing treatment, having been stabbed during the clashes.

He also met TPCC president Birajit Sinha, who suffered injuries in the melee.

Claiming that the law and order situation is in a “grim state” in Tripura, Chowdhury said he would submit a report on the violence to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

''By-election results have set the momentum for the Congress... The party will use all resources to defeat the BJP government in the 2023 Assembly elections,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)