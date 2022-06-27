Russian missiles hit crowded shopping mall in central Ukraine - Zelenskiy

A Russian missile strike hit a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

He said more than 1,000 people were in the shopping centre at the time of the attack. He gave no details of casualties but said: "It is impossible to even imagine the number of victims." (Reporting By pavel Polityuk and max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

