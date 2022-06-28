Left Menu

Agnipath row continues to rock Bihar assembly

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-06-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 13:33 IST
Agnipath row continues to rock Bihar assembly
  • Country:
  • India

Row over the Agnipath scheme continued to rock Bihar assembly for the second consecutive day on Tuesday when the opposition's persistent demands for a debate were rejected by the Chair maintaining that the matter fell outside the purview of the House.

The proceedings began at 11 AM on a raucous note with members of the RJD-led opposition raising slogans against the new scheme of recruitment in the armed forces.

They also urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was present in the House, to ''break silence'' (chuppi todo) on the issue.

Notably, many top lenders of the chief minister's JD(U) have been sympathetic towards the protests against Agnipath, much to the annoyance of ally BJP which has been at the receiving end of the unrest witnessed in the state.

Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha tried to run the House, conducting the Question Hour in the midst of the rumpus by opposition members, many of whom sat in the well.

About half an hour later, the proceedings were adjourned till noon as the din was coming in the way of legislative business.

When the House reassembled, the opposition members' cacophony forced adjournment till 2 PM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022