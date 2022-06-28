UK's army chief: Russia will be greater threat to European security post Ukraine

Russia will likely be an even greater threat to European security after the war in Ukraine than it was before, the British army's Chief of the General Staff Patrick Sanders said on Tuesday.

"While Russia's conventional capability will be much reduced for a time at least, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's declared intent recently to restore the lands of historic Russia makes any respite temporary and the threat will become even more acute," Sanders said in a speech.

"We don't know how the war in Ukraine will end. But in most scenarios, Russia will be an even greater threat to European security after Ukraine than it was before."

