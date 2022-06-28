Senior CPI(M) leader T Sivadasa Menon dies at 90

Senior CPI(M) leader and former Kerala finance minister T Sivadasa Menon died on Tuesday due to age-related ailments, party sources said. He was 90.

His end came at 11.30 am while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode, they said.

He is survived by two daughters. His cremation will be held on Wednesday at Manjeri.

Starting his career as a high school teacher in Mannarkkad, Menon entered politics by organising teachers' unions.

After holding important positions in this field, Menon rose to become a prominent leader of the CPI(M).

He was elected to Kerala Legislative Assembly in 1987, 1991 and in 1996 as a CPI(M) candidate from Malampuzha constituency in Palakkad district.

He served as Minister for Electricity and Rural Development in the CPI(M)-led LDF government headed by E K Nayanar in 1987-1991.

Later, Menon served as the Minister for Finance in the Nayanar ministry for five years from 1996 to 2001.

He also held various positions in the CPI(M) including as a member of its state secretariat.

