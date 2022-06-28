Biden to meet Turkey's Erdogan at NATO summit: White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at this week's NATO summit in Madrid where the alliance will discuss the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

Leaders at the Madrid summit will also take "historic decisions to strengthen the alliance's collective defense and security," the statement said.

