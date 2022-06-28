Somewhat better understanding between Finland and Turkey -Finnish president
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 28-06-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 15:26 IST
- Country:
- Finland
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Tuesday there was now somewhat more mutual understanding between Finland and Turkey ahead of a NATO summit in Madrid.
He added that he was neither optimistic nor pessimistic when it comes to the outcome of the ongoing negotiations with Turkey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NATO chief: Turkey has ''legitimate concerns'' over terrorism
Soccer-Marcelo not worry about the future as he bids emotional farewell to Real Madrid
Spain: Algeria's ties with Russia behind row with Madrid
NATO chief says Sweden has taken "important steps" to meet Turkey's demands
Soccer-Marcelo not worried about the future as he bids emotional farewell to Real Madrid