French President Macron: Russia strike on Ukraine mall was war crime

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russia's strike this week on a Ukrainian shopping mall was a "war crime" and that France would keep supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary.

"Russia cannot and must not win this war," Macron said at the G7 summit in Germany.

Firefighters and soldiers searched on Tuesday for survivors in the rubble of a Ukrainian shopping mall, where authorities said 36 people were still missing after a Russian missile strike that had killed at least 18.

